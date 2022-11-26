Council members: Reported racist actions by Buffalo police officers 'unacceptable'

Revelations stemming from two federal lawsuits allege racist and discriminatory language by members of the Buffalo Police Department.

Buffalo lawmakers say that is unacceptable.

Buffalo police regularly use racial slur for Black people, officials testify “There is a problem with systemic racism at every level, it appears, with the Buffalo Police Department,” said Anjana Malhotra, a senior attorney with the National Center for Law and Economic Justice

“I cannot speak directly to these two cases because the city is a party in both lawsuits,” Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “However, generally, whether it is Buffalo or any other police department, there should be no room for racist comments or actions by those who are charged to protect all races.”

Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski said the accusations erode public trust.

"Racism is horrendous and horrific, and we shouldn’t stand for it," Nowakowski said.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of two officers and a mental health clinician, who are Black, claims that Capt. Amber Beyer, the white supervisor of the department's behavioral health team, once launched into a series of inflammatory and racist statements.

The team, made up of officers and mental health social workers, responds to calls regarding people suspected of having a mental crisis and is one of Mayor Byron W. Brown’s police reforms.

Beyer’s reported comments are the focus of an internal investigation, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

“I really want to know, more or less, if the allegations were true – after the internal investigation, obviously. If they are true, that person should not be in a position of authority over people,” said Niagara Common Council Member David A. Rivera, a retired Buffalo police officer.

Another federal lawsuit filed in 2018 claims discriminatory policing against people of color on the East Side. The lawsuit focused on the mayor’s controversial police “Strike Force,” which was disbanded in 2018. The lawsuit accuses Buffalo police of discriminating against people of color through traffic enforcement practices, including checkpoints that targeted neighborhoods where the majority of residents are Black or Latino.

Discriminatory language not tolerated, mayor says, firing back at retired Buffalo cop's testimony “Discriminatory language by any employee is not tolerated in this administration,” Mayor Byron Brown said. He didn’t say the retired lieutenant was wrong. But he said department officials would deal seriously with such a complaint.

In sworn depositions related to that lawsuit, five retired officers, including now-retired Lt. Thomas Whelan, testified that Buffalo police commonly used a racial slur against Black people; that officers received little to no training on racial bias and profiling; and that when a citizen came forward to make a complaint of racial discrimination, officers and supervisors didn't always forward the complaint to internal affairs investigators. Whelan served on the police force from 1997 to 2018.

Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday said he has zero tolerance for any City Hall employee using discriminatory language. Brown and Gramaglia said the department’s training against bias was recently improved and expanded as part of ongoing efforts to "professionalize" the department.

Since his appointment as police commissioner in March, Gramaglia said, he brought in a prominent think tank, the Police Executive Research Forum, to conduct de-escalation training. Since June, 40% of the department has been trained in implicit bias, he said.

Christopher Scanlon, who represents the South District where many police officers, firefighters and other city workers live, said the actions described in the two lawsuits are not what he’s familiar with.

“I can tell you that the officers I know, grew up with … do not behave in that manner,” Scanlon said. “I’m not saying there aren’t people in every walk of life who act in a manner they shouldn’t, but I can tell you that any officers I’ve interacted with – whether it’s professionally or personally – I’ve never witnessed that type of behavior.”

The accusations are “disconcerting,” University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.

"It’s the public perception of what’s going on, and that’s not good for us,” Wyatt said. “We’ve been trying to work so hard to make sure we live up to the expectations of protect and serve, and to hear things like that, it muddies the water and it gives people a perception you’re trying very hard to get away from."