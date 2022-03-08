Council dismantles Police Advisory Board, will create a new one

Buffalo Common Council members have dissolved the Police Advisory Board because of internal fighting, including the resignation of five board members last month, and the board’s unwillingness to comply with the Council confirming new members.
A new board will be established.
“We’ve had white supremacist incidents all over the country, especially in policing, and it’s not something that you have to take my word for. There are multiple examples all over the country,” said Orlando Dickson, a member of the advisory board.
“It is my feeling that we need to move forward to continue the work that we started,” said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera, chairman of the Council’s Police Oversight Committee.
Attorney Jeremy Toth, who had resigned from the Police Advisory Board, agreed with the Council’s decision.
“I stepped aside last month because it was clear that I fundamentally disagreed with the approach the current board was taking. It was unfortunate and I think the Council is doing the only thing it can at this point,” Toth said.
Buffalo can take steps now to establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct, according to the New York State Attorney General's Office.
However, some of the remaining advisory board members said they thought they were still working with the Council to achieve a different outcome.
“I truly think that this is personal with the Common Council, that they have people on the board that they feel like they don’t like, myself included, and for me that should have no bearing on us doing real community work,” Co-Chair Dominique Calhoun said.
The Council created the Police Advisory Board March 2018 to get community input regarding police reforms. The focus of the 11-member independent body of city residents was to convene public meetings and hear from residents, as well as convey that information to Council members and make recommendations to the Buffalo Police Department and the Council’s Police Oversight Committee.
The initial membership to the advisory board was appointed by the Common Council, with future vacancies to be filled by the board, which would also develop its own bylaws, appoint leadership, hold public meetings and submit reports to the Council’s Police Oversight Committee.
The advisory board recommended some police reforms, including:
• Creating an independent, civilian, investigatory body with independent legal counsel.
• Codifying use-of-force policies: requiring de-escalation prior to use of force, requiring police to give a warning before shooting; requiring another present officer to intervene; and mandating a comprehensive report of use of force.
Support Local Journalism
Police oversight committee asks for data on BolaWrap restraint pilot project, backs diverting 911 calls involving mental health issues to special team outside police department.
"It was working well with the previous board members, previous co-chairs, and everything was going well. They were giving us ideas and policies,” Rivera said. “And then recently on Feb. 1, we received emails from four members advising they were resigning. Then I get a call from a fifth board member, saying, ‘You have to look into this. People are resigning. It’s toxic.’ "
One of the resigning members, Rabbi Jonathan Freirich, who joined the board in November, said, over time, it seemed members had their own agendas.
“We started with the best of intentions and ... the conversation on the advisory board quickly moved towards the minutia ... who got to say what and who got to speak on behalf of advisory board,” he said. “We need good ombudspeople, and then it became clear we couldn’t even do that among each other.”
After the resignations, the Council decided to review the board’s bylaws, election of officers and mission, Rivera said.
But lawmakers found there were no bylaws.
Mayor Byron W. Brown's draft recommendations for police reform in Buffalo released earlier this week fail to take adequate steps toward change and ignored community input, a group of activists and community groups said Friday.
The Council then unanimously adopted a resolution on Feb. 8 to address “structural concerns” on the board. The resolution directed the advisory board to provide the bylaws. And it established a process where the Council would confirm new members. The requirement would establish transparency and ensure the diversity of board members, lawmakers said.
“The appointments are not chosen by the Common Council ... . The confirmation process is just to make it transparent, inclusive and diverse,” Rivera said. “Our goal was not to handpick candidates. Our goal is for you (the board) provide us the candidates that we would confirm.”
The advisory board submitted bylaws, but objected to a confirmation process, which included a majority vote by the Council. Holding public confirmation hearings is “unprofessional, embarrassing and could deter applicants,” the board said in a letter to the Council.
Instead, the advisory board wanted to appoint members and then send the names to Council members for a “verification” process that would ensure appointments meet the requirements, such as no felony background and residence in the city, Calhoun said.
Frederick Gazzoli, a co-chair with Calhoun, said a confirmation process is “essentially neutering the situation if you have the final say on who’s on it, and you control it, basically."
The remaining board members never refused to comply with the Council confirmation process, Calhoun said, but the community and Police Advisory Board should be given a chance to be heard at a Council meeting on the change before it is made.
“It doesn’t say comply or be dissolved. We still thought it was open for discussion,” she said. “We were expecting a follow-up meeting.”
The Council was “firm in our position," Rivera said.