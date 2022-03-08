Council dismantles Police Advisory Board, will create a new one

One of the resigning members, Rabbi Jonathan Freirich, who joined the board in November, said, over time, it seemed members had their own agendas.

“We started with the best of intentions and ... the conversation on the advisory board quickly moved towards the minutia ... who got to say what and who got to speak on behalf of advisory board,” he said. “We need good ombudspeople, and then it became clear we couldn’t even do that among each other.”

After the resignations, the Council decided to review the board’s bylaws, election of officers and mission, Rivera said.

But lawmakers found there were no bylaws.

0:47 Buffalo's police recommendations 'barely move the needle,' critics say Mayor Byron W. Brown's draft recommendations for police reform in Buffalo released earlier this week fail to take adequate steps toward change and ignored community input, a group of activists and community groups said Friday.

The Council then unanimously adopted a resolution on Feb. 8 to address “structural concerns” on the board. The resolution directed the advisory board to provide the bylaws. And it established a process where the Council would confirm new members. The requirement would establish transparency and ensure the diversity of board members, lawmakers said.