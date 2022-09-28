Council committee approves settlement proposal for man disabled by water shut-off incident

The Buffalo Common Council’s Claims committee approved a settlement of more than $500,000 with a plumber left permanently disabled in an accident involving workers from the city’s water department.

The committee approved Wednesday the recommendation from the city’s Law Department rather than going to court and risking a bigger payout.

“In light of knowing that the settlement could be larger, I think we made the right decision,” said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

Stephen Barile Jr. was working for Ellicott Development Co. as a master plumber dispatched to a water leak at 201 Ganson St. in February 2019, according to Barile’s notice of claim.

Crews from the Buffalo Water Department arrived to shut off the water from the street, using an iron/steel crank to do the job.

While doing so, the workers rested the tool against a telephone pole without harnessing, anchoring or securing it to make sure it would remain upright. A gust of wind dislodged the crank, and it struck Barile in the head, knocking him unconscious, according to court papers.

He has a permanent, trauma-related head injury, said his attorney Aaron Glazer.

In court documents, Barile said the permanent disability caused by the workers’ “negligence and carelessness” has left him incapacitated from educational pursuits and employment.

The city contends the crew leaned a “water valve cleaner” against a wooden telephone pole to work with a separate “water valve key” to shut down water service to determine the source of the suspected water leak. Contrary to Barile’s claims, the workers determined that the water valve cleaner was heavy and sturdy enough to remain secure when faced against a fixed object and made the decision, “in accordance with their training and experience with the Water Division, that it was safe and appropriate to lean it in the manner in which it was on the date of the accident.”

Attorneys for the city tried to get Barile’s claim dismissed, but State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto denied the request in October 2021.

He is seeking $535,000 from the city in the personal injury claim.

The settlement still must be voted on by the full Council during Tuesday’s regular business meeting.