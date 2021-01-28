Could Rotary Rink return to ice skating this season?

The state's newly loosened pandemic restrictions may mean downtown Buffalo's Rotary Rink can open for skating for the first time this winter.

The popular ice-skating venue at Fountain Plaza has been closed so far this season – and indeed since last March – because of the state's pandemic restrictions and health concerns, as well as the weather, which has not been cold enough to support skating.

But with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement Wednesday that many of the orange- and yellow-zone restrictions have been been lifted in Erie County, this situation has changed.

“We would make every effort to open the rink,” said Michael Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place, the nonprofit organization that runs the rink and the larger downtown business improvement district.

There’s no ice at the reflecting pool and fountain now, so officials said it would take several days to install and prepare an ice surface, especially with the older equipment that’s in place.

“If this breaks, it’ll only take us three to four days to turn it back on,” Schmand said. “We could pull it off.”