Could Rotary Rink return to ice skating this season?
Rotary Rink Christmas
Derek Gee/News file photo

The state's newly loosened pandemic restrictions may mean downtown Buffalo's Rotary Rink can open for skating for the first time this winter.

The popular ice-skating venue at Fountain Plaza has been closed so far this season – and indeed since last March – because of the state's pandemic restrictions and health concerns, as well as the weather, which has not been cold enough to support skating.

But with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement Wednesday that many of the orange- and yellow-zone restrictions have been been lifted in Erie County, this situation has changed.

“We would make every effort to open the rink,” said Michael Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place, the nonprofit organization that runs the rink and the larger downtown business improvement district.

There’s no ice at the reflecting pool and fountain now, so officials said it would take several days to install and prepare an ice surface, especially with the older equipment that’s in place.

“If this breaks, it’ll only take us three to four days to turn it back on,” Schmand said. “We could pull it off.”

It would only run for a month and a half, he noted. But he said it would help with community spirit, not to mention the organization’s bottom line, which normally benefits from concession sales and skate rentals.

“It is a great melting pot,” Schmand said. “You get people from the city, and they can skate for free. It’s what downtown should be.”

However, weather conditions also play a role, he noted, so it could still be problematic to operate, even without health worries.

“We would monitor weather and ice conditions as we move forward through the winter months,” said Buffalo Place marketing manager Jackie Jonmaire.

