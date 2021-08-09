Could Buffalo's mayoral race be a $10 million campaign?

But both are frantically preparing behind the scenes for the post-Labor Day blitz.

Deputy Mayor Betsey Ball, who is overseeing Brown's campaign for an unprecedented fifth term, said the mayor has slated "literally dozens of meet and greet neighborhood events" through the summer. With Walton expected to gain support from liberal groups across the nation, Ball is already noting that 70% of new contributions to the mayor stem from Buffalo residents at an average of $94.

"The mayor has always had the necessary resources, and will again to advance the educational component of how to do a write-in," she said. "Everyone understands the stakes here."

She also emphasizes the broad nature of Brown's support, while acknowledging the special interest of a business community expected to back the mayor through various fundraising mechanisms.

Rod Watson: Money talks – and says campaign funding is about more than ideology "All of which brings to mind the aphorism that whoever pays the piper calls the tune. It has never been more true than in a campaign finance system that relies on private contributions rather than public funding," Watson says.

"Wherever you sit – if you have invested in a home, a business, or looking at what has been done by developers, it's all relevant," she said, "and you want to see the value of that investment continue."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month