Could Biden's green highway vision bring back Humboldt Parkway?

WASHINGTON – Decades after providing the funding to build highways like Buffalo's Kensington Expressway, Congress now seems increasingly likely to spend infrastructure dollars reinventing them – or even tearing them down.

That's because the Democrats in the White House and Congress now see highway construction not just in terms of how fast it will get people from here to there, but also in terms of the damage it can do to communities like Buffalo's East Side.

Proof of that fact came Tuesday, when Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand teamed up to propose spending $15 billion to fix what they see as highway mistakes of the past.

"Infrastructure should build up communities, not divide them," said Schumer, a New York Democrat who, upon introducing his Reconnecting Communities Act, specifically mentioned the Kensington as the kind of highway that damaged urban neighborhoods. "This legislation will ensure local communities have the federal resources needed to revitalize and reconnect communities that have been neglected for far too long.”