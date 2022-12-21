Cost of November snowstorm tops $11 million in Erie County

Last month's record-breaking snowstorm cost Erie County municipalities $11.13 million, according to preliminary estimates.

That's money villages, towns, cities, the county and school districts are hoping to get back in reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Joe Biden authorized a federal emergency declaration Nov. 20 for the storm. Most of the snow from that storm had melted before another lake-effect storm last weekend dumped more than 20 inches in some of the Southtowns.

"A snow disaster declaration under FEMA Public Assistance has unique criteria that needs to be met and Erie County is still in the initial phase of having our submission confirmed of that criteria before we are actually 'approved' as a disaster eligible for funding," Erie County spokesman Peter Anderson said in an email.

The extreme storm dumped a record snowfall of nearly 7 feet between Nov. 17 and 20, with Orchard Park reporting 80 inches. Hamburg had the most, with 81.2 inches. Five deaths were attributed to the storm in Western New York.

More than 156,000 cubic yards of snow was trucked from throughout the county and dumped at Erie Community College South Campus, creating a huge hill of snow.

Counties had to meet a monetary threshold for damages to be reimbursed by FEMA. Erie County's threshold is $4.2 million. Damages in New York State must meet a minimum of $35.75 million in order for the storm to qualify for a snow declaration, according to a FEMA fact sheet.

Eligible storm activities include snow removal, de-icing, salting, dumping snow, sanding of roads and other facilities during a 48-hour period. The reporting period for Erie County was midnight Nov. 19 through midnight Nov. 21.

Other emergency costs that are not restricted to the 48-hour period include search and rescue, sheltering and emergency operations center operation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo city officials are still calculating all the costs but the estimated projection is about $1.9 million, according to Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton.

"We are still pulling together all costs and therefore fully anticipate this number increasing, to what extent we are not sure yet, as we finalize those additional figures," Marton said in an email.

Municipalities sent their rough estimates of cost to the county in November.

"I really don't know what FEMA is going to be allowing us to get back," said Orchard Park emergency management coordinator Rich Mrugulski, adding the town is compiling bills.

He said the rough estimate, including damages and overtime, was $600,000.

West Seneca estimated its costs at around $500,000, said Supervisor Gary Dickson.

"A big part of that was hiring contractors for clearing, basically front end loaders and high lifts," he said.

Overtime is estimated at $100,000 and fuel and salt was another $50,000, the supervisor said.

"Nobody planned for this," Dickson said.

The submission of estimates is the first step in getting compensated for the costs associated with the storm, Anderson said. When the official FEMA disaster declaration is made, FEMA and the State Emergency Management Office will assign representatives to guide local officials on a detailed submission of expenses.

All costs must be documented. Overtime costs are the only labor costs that would be covered, and municipalities must provide proof, including a sample of employee time cards.