Corpse flower ready to stink up Botanical Gardens after bloom

The long wait is over. Morty Jr., the rotten flesh-smelling corpse flower, is finally blooming, and curious sniffers will have a short window of opportunity to check him out.

Foul-smelling flower set for rare bloom at Botanical Gardens: 'Extremely impressive' and 'pretty awful' Deep inside the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens stands Morty Jr., an attractive, rotten flesh-smelling corpse flower that will soon come into bloom and attract visitors to its uniqueness.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens extended its hours to 9 p.m. on Monday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to give visitors additional opportunities to witness Morty Jr.

The rancid stench of Morty Jr. will last 24 to 48 hours after he reaches full bloom. His siblings, Wednesday and Pugsley, will also be on display at the Botanical Gardens.

Corpse flowers are native to Indonesia and can grow as tall as 8 to 10 feet. The foul smell is the main curiosity for many visitors, however.

The flower wilts and loses its scent after the bloom fades. They can bloom every six to 10 years, making the event a popular attraction at the Botanical Gardens.

Tickets can be purchased online to guarantee the chance to see and smell the rare bloom of the corpse flower.