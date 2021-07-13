Corporate Challenge sets fall date for return

The Corporate Challenge will return to Delaware Park on Sept. 23.

The 3.5-mile race will take place at 6:05 p.m. JPMorgan had previously said an in-person race would return this year, following a one-year absence, but had not specified the date until now.

“We’re looking to replicate the entire Corporate Challenge experience, but on a slightly smaller scale,” said Robert McArdle, executive director of commercial banking with JPMorgan in Buffalo.

“Our objective is to reintroduce businesses to the Corporate Challenge this fall, and then return in 2022 to our more normal spot on the calendar with full capacity,” he said.

The race typically takes place in June, but organizers pushed back the date this year in light of the pandemic. The 2019 edition of the race had nearly 13,900 entrants.

JPMorgan said the Corporate Challenge "anticipates enforcing a reduced capacity in Delaware Park, following the safety guidelines for large gatherings." The bank said there will be a "pre- and post-race hospitality component."

Specifics about the number of runners who will be allowed to register and the scope of the post-race activities are yet to be determined, said Justin Page, a bank spokesman.