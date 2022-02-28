Corporate Challenge set to return in June

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is set to return to Delaware Park on June 16.

The 3.5-mile race will return to an in-person format, after two consecutive years as a virtual event due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The last time the Corporate Challenge was held as an in-person race, in 2019, 14,000 entrants from 427 companies took part. "This year’s event will likely include a reduced capacity for the race and in pre- and post-race hospitality, pending local safety guidelines for large gatherings," said JPMorgan Chase, which puts on the event.

The entry fee is $38 per person, and a business may enter a minimum team of four participants. Company registration is scheduled to open March 16 at jpmorganchasecc.com.

For the first time, entrants will have the opportunity to register as nonbinary, be appropriately identified in the series leaderboard, and eligible to score in a company's mixed team results.

JPMorgan Chase initially planned to hold last year's Corporate Challenge as an in-person event – in September instead of June – but later pulled the plug on that idea, amid ongoing pandemic concerns.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.