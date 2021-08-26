Cornerstone credit union expanding into Erie County

Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union is pushing into Erie County.

The Lockport-based credit union – the largest in the Buffalo Niagara region – plans to open its first Erie County location in October after buying a building at 315 Stahl Road in Getzville, off Millersport Highway. Cornerstone acquired the property from Riverside Federal Credit Union.

This will be Cornerstone's sixth location; the other five are in Niagara County.

Cornerstone said it bought the Getzville location because it wanted to expand its field of membership, a desire that the credit union said arose from the pandemic. Cornerstone said it distributed Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $8.5 million to 144 area small businesses.

Cornerstone has 46,000 members, and its membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, goes to school or volunteers in Niagara and/or Erie County. The credit union has about $573 million in assets, ranking it largest among credit unions based in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Cornerstone traces its roots to Unit No. 1 Federal Credit Union, which served employees of General Motors' Harrison Radiator division.