Cornerstone credit union expanding into Erie County
Cornerstone credit union expanding into Erie County

A Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union branch in the Town of Niagara.

 Provided photo

Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union is pushing into Erie County.

The Lockport-based credit union – the largest in the Buffalo Niagara region – plans to open its first Erie County location in October after buying a building at 315 Stahl Road in Getzville, off Millersport Highway. Cornerstone acquired the property from Riverside Federal Credit Union.

This will be Cornerstone's sixth location; the other five are in Niagara County.

Cornerstone said it bought the Getzville location because it wanted to expand its field of membership, a desire that the credit union said arose from the pandemic. Cornerstone said it distributed Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $8.5 million to 144 area small businesses.

Cornerstone has 46,000 members, and its membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, goes to school or volunteers in Niagara and/or Erie County. The credit union has about $573 million in assets, ranking it largest among credit unions based in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Cornerstone traces its roots to Unit No. 1 Federal Credit Union, which served employees of General Motors' Harrison Radiator division.

Riverside closed its Stahl Road branch last week and combined those operations with its other branch, at 2853 Delaware Ave. in Kenmore. Riverside said it had decided to consolidate its two branches into one "to make our credit union more efficient."

"More and more, Riverside members are banking through our online and mobile banking channels," the credit union said on its website.

Before Riverside, the Stahl Road property was home to a Greater Buffalo Savings Bank branch.

Matt Glynn

