Cornel West will kick off virtual anti-racism health initiative at UB
cornel west

Cornel West, scholar, philosopher and civil rights activist, speaks at the Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall at SUNY Buffalo State on Nov. 6, 2008. 

 John Hickey

Cornel West, Ph.D., a Harvard University professor, bestselling author and political activist, will speak via Zoom at "Beyond the Knife," the first event of an anti-racism and health care equity initiative by the Department of Surgery in the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The free event, which is open to all, will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. To register and submit questions, go to https://tinyurl.com/y49bh3qu.

The virtual conference is the first of an annual lecture series, initially funded by UBMD Surgery, to address social justice and health care inequity. The equity initiative will examine and reduce the effects of systemic racism and inequality in health care.

A panel discussion featuring Jacobs School students, medical residents and faculty and others will follow Thursday's lecture.

