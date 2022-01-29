Corfu man, 32, killed in one-vehicle crash in Genesee County

A 32-year-old Corfu man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in the Town of Pembroke, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.
Jordan E. Terkel was traveling southbound on Route 77 when his vehicle traveled off the road's east shoulder and struck a utility pole.
The accident was reported to dispatchers at 3:05 a.m. Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang pronounced Terkel dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
Terkel was the vehicle's sole occupant.
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments assisted at the scene.
