 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corfu man, 32, killed in one-vehicle crash in Genesee County
0 comments
top story

Corfu man, 32, killed in one-vehicle crash in Genesee County

Support this work for $1 a month

A 32-year-old Corfu man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in the Town of Pembroke, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said. 

Jordan E. Terkel was traveling southbound on Route 77 when his vehicle traveled off the road's east shoulder and struck a utility pole. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The accident was reported to dispatchers at 3:05 a.m. Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang pronounced Terkel dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Terkel was the vehicle's sole occupant. 

Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments assisted at the scene.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Looking back at the Blizzard of '77

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News