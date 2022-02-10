'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade

Nobody is threatening gridlock or shutting down the U.S.-Canada border as groups are in Ottawa and at northern crossings over the past few days.
But local and out-of-town protesters are nevertheless heading for Buffalo and the Peace Bridge this weekend to show support for the growing movement against Covid-19 mandates started by Canadian truckers.
The CDC put Canada in its highest-risk category: Level Four, citing a "very high" risk of Covid-19 infection for travelers heading north.
"This is bigger than masks or vaccinations," said Penny Fay, who is helping to organize a "Convoy to Save America" from Nashville to Buffalo this weekend. "It's about trying to control you and taking away your freedoms."
Organizers hope to form another procession from Penn Station in Manhattan to the Peace Bridge that will combine with local rallies and demonstrations with speakers Saturday and Sunday in Pat Sole Park near the bridge entrance. Those behind the effort have no idea how many will show, but emphasize they have no plans to enter the international span, shut it down or disrupt traffic.
"Our plan is just a peaceful protest by a bunch of mama bears and papa bears," Fay said. "It's an effort to show Canada we support them. If other groups show, we want a peaceful demonstration and no problems."
Canadian officials, at a news briefing Friday, described the move as an attempt to discourage travel as the omicron variant spreads rapidly on both sides of the border.
Fay said her convoy, which is gaining attention on social media, will depart suburban Nashville at 8 a.m. Saturday, make several stops along the way and arrive in Buffalo before midnight. They plan a noontime "Freedom Party" near the Peace Bridge on Sunday.
A similar group leaves midtown Manhattan on Friday and will join Saturday's "slow roll" through downtown Buffalo organized by local opponents of Covid-19 mandates. Marcella Picone, an outspoken Buffalo activist since pandemic restrictions began in 2020, said her group will sponsor a parade of vehicles originating in the former Gander Mountain store parking lot in the City of Tonawanda at 11 a.m. Saturday, with plans to pass by Buffalo City Hall, the Rath County Office Building, the downtown offices of federal representatives, and, finally, at Pat Sole Park, where several speakers are set to address the crowd.
She said local groups such as Families Are Essential, the Constitutional Coalition and Rolling Patriots are involved, adding that her group has no intention to disrupt bridge traffic as protesters have at the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit/Windsor, or cause the gridlock caused by Canadian truckers descending upon Ottawa this week to protest mandates. She said the group simply wants to "stand in solidarity with the truckers and their movement."
"We're tired of the government dictating our lives," she said. "So we will have these groups jumping on the truckers' cause and to say we think we can manage our own affairs."
The truck protest at the Ambassador Bridge entered its fourth day early Thursday, affecting auto production on both sides of the border.
Picone, meanwhile, said organizers have no idea how many people will attend, but that more than 700 showed up at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Jan. 29 to emphasize the same support for Canadian protesters.
"It's just to bring an awareness that something has got to give," she said.
Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.
The effort also appears to have no connection with Wednesday night's significant traffic backups on the Niagara Thruway, though long lines of northbound trucks stretching to Seneca Street may have stemmed from drivers choosing Buffalo to enter Canada rather than Detroit. A similar situation developed Wednesday for trucks waiting to enter Canada at the Lewiston-Queenston bridge. The backup extended the entire length of the bridge and past the duty-free store to the Upper Mountain Road bridge over Interstate 190.
Peace Bridge officials reported a 29% increase in truck traffic on Wednesday over last Wednesday.
"It could have been residual traffic diverting from Windsor," said Thomas A. Boyle, chief operating officer for the Peace Bridge Authority. "Are we 100% sure? No. But that's our presumption."
Peace Bridge officials would not offer any further comment.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Police Department and New York State Police said Thursday they are aware of social media plans for weekend rallies on the Buffalo side of the bridge, but are not sure what – if anything – they will confront.