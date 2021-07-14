Convicted sex offender from Lockport charged again

A convicted sex offender from Lockport was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Matthew Bald, 40, faces 10 to 20 years in prison, in addition to lifetime supervised release if convicted on the latest charge.

In November 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted State police after receiving an online tip about an image of a suspected sexual performance by a child. State police contacted the investigators at the Department of Homeland Security and the image was traced to Bald, who is a registered Level 2 sex offender following his March 2011 conviction for first-degree sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 15, a search warrant was executed at Bald's home, during which several digital items were seized, including a laptop computer and hard drive, which revealed numerous files of suspected child pornography, prosecutors said.

Bald made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions.

