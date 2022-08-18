Convicted of a marijuana-related offense? Erie County DA streamlines process for reducing, expunging records

Erie County residents convicted of marijuana-related offenses could have their convictions reduced or expunged in a month if they follow an expedited process that starts with attending an informational clinic, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a press conference Thursday.

After legalizing marijuana in spring 2021, the New York State Legislature's timeline to automatically reduce past marijuana-related offenses has proved to be slow, said Flynn, and it could even be delayed beyond the state's deadline. According to the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, the state's Office of Court Administration was to automatically expunge 107,000 low-level convictions by March 31, 2023.

"Individuals who have a marijuana conviction want to join the military now," Flynn said. "They don't want to wait for two years. Individuals need a student loan now, not two years from now. Individuals want to get a job now."

The most significant part of Thursday's announcement was a streamlined process to reduce marijuana-related felonies to misdemeanors, which requires a court motion and will not be done automatically by the state. According to the marijuana legalization act, the felony convictions eligible for expungement, charge reduction or sentence reduction include first- and second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and first-, second- and third-degree criminal sale of marijuana.

The first step for people with previous marijuana convictions in Erie County Court – either felonies or misdemeanors – is to attend one of two free informational sessions, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 or 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave.

To pursue a conviction reduction or expungement, attendees must show proof of identity and fill out an application and financial eligibility forms to allow attorneys to access court records and criminal history. Legal experts will appear at the sessions to answer questions about the expungement process, as not all marijuana convictions are included in the MRTA.

Flynn said the personal information and consent paperwork from the clinics will be handled by Kevin M. Stadelmaier, first deputy defendant from the Criminal Division of the Erie County Bar Association's Assigned Legal Counsel Program, and Sarah Ryan, managing attorney for the Criminal Defense Unit of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

The attorneys would file individual motions to Erie County Court, and then the District Attorney's Office would give consent to reduce or expunge the conviction. The process to reduce a felony conviction or expunge a lower-level offense could be completed in about a month, Flynn said.

Expunging a criminal record is not the same as destroying the record, the DA's Office explained in a press release. Expunging simply means sealing a criminal record, which can be opened only if the convicted person applies for a pistol permit or for a job in law enforcement. For low-level marijuana offenses, a free, separate application to destroy an expunged marijuana record is available at the New York Courts System's website.

A New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services spokesperson said Thursday that the four marijuana-related convictions in the MRTA – for possessing up to 16 ounces or selling up to 25 grams of marijuana or cannabis – were automatically suppressed on June 10, 2021, which means they do not appear on civil or criminal record requests. These records will be expunged when New York's Office of Court Administration gives sealing orders to the DCJS.

The two charges in the state's decriminalization of marijuana in 2019, which made possessing small amounts and smoking in public violations instead of misdemeanors, have already been expunged, the spokesperson confirmed.

Flynn said he partnered with Elim Christian Fellowship and its pastor, the Rev. T. Anthony Bonner, because the Black community has been disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis. A Drug Policy Alliance study using data from 2010-2020 showed that in Buffalo there were three times as many marijuana-arrests arrests of Black people compared to white people, with even more stark differences by zip code.

For those with marijuana-related convictions in nearby counties other than Erie, Flynn said his office could provide contacts to help facilitate the process in those areas.