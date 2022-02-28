Convicted heroin dealer ordered to pay funeral expenses of overdose victim

A convicted drug dealer was ordered by a federal judge to pay the funeral expenses for an overdose victim, in addition to being sentenced to serve 120 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tyrone Green III, 27, had been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and 10 grams or more of butyryl fentanyl.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani, on March 23, 2018, Green and another person sold fentanyl to a person who was later found dead in Hamburg. Through text messages on the deceased person's cell phone, Hamburg Police detectives and special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified Green and his co-defendant in the case as the deceased victim's suppliers.

A subsequent investigation revealed that between October 2017 and January 2018, State Police made numerous controlled purchases of butyryl fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin from both men.

