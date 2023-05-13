A Jamestown man who is a convicted felon has been arrested on multiple drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Zaid Mendoza, 44, also known as Diamond, is charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life.

Prosecutors said Jamestown police found Mendoza with a bag of suspected fentanyl and amphetamine Oct. 6, 2022, when they stopped a vehicle in which he was riding for failing to signal a turn.

When the Jamestown Police Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Dec. 7, 2022, on a house on West Main Street in the Town of Ellicott in which Mendoza either lived or had a connection, they found more fentanyl and amphetamine, along with a semi-automatic pistol and $1,800 in cash.

Prosecutors said that when Mendoza was taken into custody at the scene, he had another 36 grams of fentanyl on his person. Investigators later determined that the gun had been reported stolen.

Ross noted that Mendoza is legally prohibited from having a firearm following a felony conviction in 2014 in Chautauqua County Court. He had been arrested on drug and gun charges.