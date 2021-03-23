Convention center out as vaccine site, vaccination gap continues to widen

Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking New information has led Erie County to advance plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic.

State withholds campus testing data

Local SUNY campuses have been conducting thousands of Covid-19 tests a week on their student population at the University at Buffalo, SUNY Buffalo State and SUNY Erie community college.

But only the positive test results are being shared by the state with the Erie County Health Department.

"We're not receiving the results of up to 10,000 tests," Poloncarz said.

Because the county is not receiving any negative test results, he said the county's reporting of daily and weekly positive test rates may be inaccurate.

So instead of providing those percentages, as it has in the past, Poloncarz said that the county will present raw case numbers instead.

Those confirmed cases show that 2,002 people in Erie County tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the highest number in five weeks. But Poloncarz said with more people being tested, more positives are expected.

Erie County has also stopped seeing any decline in patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 over the past two weeks. In fact, as of Sunday, the number of patients in hospital intensive care units had risen to 30, the highest number in two weeks.