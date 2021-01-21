Controversial podcaster to leave Niagara Falls cultural center

The board of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center decided Wednesday to oust Yowowa Media, a podcaster that has produced right-wing content, from its Niagara Falls building as of Feb. 28.

NACC attorney Thomas J. Caserta Jr. said Yowowa's one-year lease expired Nov. 30 and it was staying on a month-to-month basis. Since Yowowa hadn't given notice of intent to renew the lease, the board of the private not-for-profit center decided to make the space available to others, Caserta said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Yowowa co-owner Peter Green said he has already received an offer of space elsewhere and will keep operating without interruption.

"The lease issue, I agree, so why fight it?" Green said. "I would rather move on. It won't change my company, my broadcasts."

"It sounds like the NACC did the professional and responsible thing in the interests of safeguarding their community from violent extremists," said attorney Heidi I. Jones, a member of Buffalo Concerned Neighbors, who had objected to Yowowa shows featuring the New York Watchmen and other pro-Trump speakers.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.