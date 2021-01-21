 Skip to main content
Controversial podcaster to leave Niagara Falls cultural center
the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center NACC (copy)

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center in Niagara Falls.

 Don Nieman/Special to The News

The board of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center decided Wednesday to oust Yowowa Media, a podcaster that has produced right-wing content, from its Niagara Falls building as of Feb. 28.

NACC attorney Thomas J. Caserta Jr. said Yowowa's one-year lease expired Nov. 30 and it was staying on a month-to-month basis. Since Yowowa hadn't given notice of intent to renew the lease, the board of the private not-for-profit center decided to make the space available to others, Caserta said.

Yowowa co-owner Peter Green said he has already received an offer of space elsewhere and will keep operating without interruption.

"The lease issue, I agree, so why fight it?" Green said. "I would rather move on. It won't change my company, my broadcasts."

"It sounds like the NACC did the professional and responsible thing in the interests of safeguarding their community from violent extremists," said attorney Heidi I. Jones, a member of Buffalo Concerned Neighbors, who had objected to Yowowa shows featuring the New York Watchmen and other pro-Trump speakers.

