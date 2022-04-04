Contract for cleanup of Lewiston radioactive site to be awarded in 2023

The main event still is at least seven years away, but the Army Corps of Engineers has plans afoot for a preliminary cleanup of radioactive and chemical waste at a government-owned site in Lewiston.
Brent LaSpada, the project manager, said Thursday a formal decision is to be released this summer, but the Corps has decided on a $24.5 million plan to remove waste scattered around the 191-acre Niagara Falls Storage Site.
The Corps expects to award a contract next March for removal of the waste, mostly buried at shallow depths at various points around the 10-acre Interim Waste Containment Structure.
That landfill is where the government wants to remove 193,000 cubic yards of material, including nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project and postwar work with radioactive materials carried out by local industries that had federal contracts.
Next year's project, dubbed Phase 1 of the overall cleanup of the storage site, must be done in advance of the planned removal of the nuclear waste from its burial site, LaSpada said.
“We’re clearing out everything around the site to make sure it’s suitable for construction and industrial work to happen, so they have a clear path to go in and build any infrastructure they need to be able to work around the site to work on that next phase, the more complex phase of the project," LaSpada said in an interview.
A map of the property, released by the Corps last week, shows dozens of dots scattered around the property to mark the spots where Phase 1 work will be needed.
Phase 1 is to last about four years. It calls for the excavation of an estimated 7,127 cubic yards of soil, road beds and an old concrete building foundation contaminated by the radioactive and volatile organic chemicals.
Besides hauling that material to an out-of-state repository, which LaSpada says has yet to be chosen, about 3,302 gallons of groundwater with similar contamination are to be pumped out and sent away.
Foundations of three other old buildings are to be ground down to surface level, but will remain in place, the plan says. The site's condition then will be reviewed every five years.
Support Local Journalism
"I'm absolutely excited about how fast it's progressing," Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said. "I had my doubts it would happen so soon."
It will take about two years to design a plan for the cleanup, and about four and a half months to carry it out, according to a Corps fact sheet.
Although the exact schedule will be worked out with the eventual contractor, Phase 1 is expected to last until 2027, LaSpada said.
After that comes the actual removal of the nuclear waste in the 10-acre containment structure, where it's buried under 20 feet of clay. The cost of that has been estimated at $590 million.
Congress has yet to appropriate the money to pay for it, but the Army Corps has approved plans to start the waste removal in 2029, and a $35 million design contract was awarded last year.
The Niagara Falls Storage Site is the heart of the much larger Lake Ontario Ordnance Works site in Lewiston and Porter, where the government manufactured TNT during World War II after seizing the land from local farmers.
The CWM Chemical Services hazardous waste landfill and the Modern Corp. garbage disposal landfill both were dug on former LOOW land the government sold.
Other government work continued for the first 15 to 20 years after the war, such as a factory erected to try to produce rocket fuel.
After that effort fizzled, the government sold the land and a private owner leased some of the buildings as an elementary school, used by third-graders in the Lewiston-Porter School District from 1967-70.