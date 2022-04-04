Contract for cleanup of Lewiston radioactive site to be awarded in 2023

The main event still is at least seven years away, but the Army Corps of Engineers has plans afoot for a preliminary cleanup of radioactive and chemical waste at a government-owned site in Lewiston.

Brent LaSpada, the project manager, said Thursday a formal decision is to be released this summer, but the Corps has decided on a $24.5 million plan to remove waste scattered around the 191-acre Niagara Falls Storage Site.

The Corps expects to award a contract next March for removal of the waste, mostly buried at shallow depths at various points around the 10-acre Interim Waste Containment Structure.

That landfill is where the government wants to remove 193,000 cubic yards of material, including nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project and postwar work with radioactive materials carried out by local industries that had federal contracts.

Next year's project, dubbed Phase 1 of the overall cleanup of the storage site, must be done in advance of the planned removal of the nuclear waste from its burial site, LaSpada said.