Contrabassoon missing from BPO six years ago reappears in 'totally perfect condition'

Martha E. Malkiewicz had come to terms with the fact that her contrabassoon that disappeared from Kleinhans Music Hall nearly six years ago was gone for good.
The theft itself was unusual. The 25-pound instrument, that weighs 50 pounds in its case, disappeared from a backstage hallway in 2016.
Then about a week and a half ago, another unusual event happened. Malkiewicz got a phone call from a young man who said he found the instrument in a snow bank off Ohio Street. She could identify the case from a mark that was on it.
She opened the case that held the woodwind, which has 16 feet of tubing curved around on itself into a 5-foot-long instrument.
"It's in totally perfect condition. There's no damage to it," Malkiewicz said.
Everything she had kept in the case was there, including her pencil. The only thing that was different was the reed box and the reed, which were different from the ones she used.
"Whoever took it used it, but used it well," she said. "It was obviously well-cared for."
The instrument disappeared from a hallway not accessible to the public in 2016. Malkiewicz played the contrabassoon for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which had been taking a break when several other groups used the music hall.
"This young man did not admit to taking the instrument. He was very kind, he was very wonderful," Malkiewicz said, acknowledging that his story did sound a "little fishy."
The BPO announced on its Facebook page that the missing contrabassoon had been found and returned.
The orchestra did not disclose any details of how the contrabassoon wound up back with its rightful owner.
"The mystery continues," the orchestra said in its post.
Martha Malkiewicz has no idea why anyone wanted to take her contrabassoon from
Support Local Journalism
Malkiewicz went public with the theft in 2016 an effort to get it returned. It was worth $36,000 when it disappeared. She said it was likely that the thief probably did not know what he or she had taken.
She joined the BPO in 1984 and bought the contrabassoon shortly after joining the orchestra.
"I'm grateful that whoever had it obviously took care of it," she said. "It was my instrument for 30 years. I care about it a great deal."
Malkiewicz started playing the bassoon in fifth grade, when the school orchestra needed a bassoonist. She asked her mother if she could play the bassoon, and was told, "If you can carry it, you can play it."
"The bassoon was taller than me!" she recalled.
She learned to play the contrabassoon, which is twice the size of a bassoon and produces a lower sound, at Indiana University. She studied in Vienna before earning masters’ degrees at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester.
In 1984, the BPO had an opening and musicians from throughout the country auditioned. Makliewicz, who was from the Town of Tonawanda, won the audition, feeling lucky to play in the orchestra in her hometown.
Martha Malkiewicz never got her stolen contrabassoon back. But this weekend, in a pair of classics concerts, the musician with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra started over with the next best thing: A new contrabassoon manufactured by the same German company that produced the original instrument 32 years ago. For Malkiewicz, who had to play on instruments borrowed from musician
She bought a new contrabassoon about six months after the theft. Malkiewicz retired from the BPO last September, and she sold her new contrabassoon. She said her newer one was a great instrument, but it did not have the depth of sound of the older one.
Finding the once-lost instrument is "like finding a long lost friend, a lover, maybe," she said. "It closed the circle for me."
And soon, the recovered contrabassoon will be packed up and sent to the insurance company, which now owns it.
Malkiewicz said she does not want to purchase the original contrabassoon, and probably would have sold it when she retired from the BPO.
"I retired with the idea that there are younger players out there and there needs to be room for them," she said. "I'm going to let younger players have all the joy I had of playing in an orchestra. My goodness, what a great job!"