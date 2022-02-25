Contrabassoon missing from BPO six years ago reappears in 'totally perfect condition'

She learned to play the contrabassoon, which is twice the size of a bassoon and produces a lower sound, at Indiana University. She studied in Vienna before earning masters’ degrees at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester.

In 1984, the BPO had an opening and musicians from throughout the country auditioned. Makliewicz, who was from the Town of Tonawanda, won the audition, feeling lucky to play in the orchestra in her hometown.

She bought a new contrabassoon about six months after the theft. Malkiewicz retired from the BPO last September, and she sold her new contrabassoon. She said her newer one was a great instrument, but it did not have the depth of sound of the older one.

Finding the once-lost instrument is "like finding a long lost friend, a lover, maybe," she said. "It closed the circle for me."

And soon, the recovered contrabassoon will be packed up and sent to the insurance company, which now owns it.

Malkiewicz said she does not want to purchase the original contrabassoon, and probably would have sold it when she retired from the BPO.