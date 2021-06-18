Continued border closure through July 21 prompts angry reaction

“Instead of endless delays and confusion, we need a concrete plan, based on science and facts, to reopen the northern border for vaccinated individuals," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat

For many people, though, the latest extension of the border closure came as a personal blow.

Pearce, a Buffalo-area native living in Fort Erie with her husband of 42 years, formed the group called "Families are Essential" to press for an easing of the border restrictions. She hoped doing so would make it easier for her to visit her aging parents, but that now doesn't look likely to happen anytime soon.

"My dad is 93 years old and depressed because he's lived by himself for a year now – and he lives 10 minutes from me" when the border is open, Pearce said.

Adams, who's sponsoring those TV ads to press for a border reopening, will have to go at least another month before he sees his family summer home in British Columbia. So now he's talking about organizing an economic boycott of Canada, and even trying to get cruise companies and airlines to avoid the country.

He's not much happier with President Biden, whom, he said, is "clueless" about the ramifications of keeping the border closed.