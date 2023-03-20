Cruise ships on Buffalo's waterfront? 'It's absolutely feasible' Buffalo could join Great Lakes port cities such as Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Duluth and Milwaukee in providing day excursions or overnight trips.

A state agency approved contracts for a cruise ship industry market demand study, an Erie Canal bicentennial visitor experience and emergency maintenance and restoration services on the Outer Harbor.

With a recent resurgence in passenger cruise ship demand, M&N Engineering was hired to undertake a market study for Buffalo. Passenger cruise ships have served the Great Lakes for hundreds of years, with successful ports currently active from Detroit and Cleveland to Duluth, Minn., and Toronto.

The study will look at the current state and future prospects of the Buffalo Niagara region’s Great Lakes cruise ship industry and craft a regional strategy. Infrastructural improvements will be identified for a Buffalo home port to determine economic development benefits for constructing a permanent cruise terminal.

Two scenarios will be looked at – new construction at Michigan Pier and at DL&W Terminal. The contract amount with M&N cannot exceed $217,387.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. also authorized a contract with Local Projects, a New York State design firm, for design and fabrication services related to the Erie Canal bicentennial visitor experience in 2025.

Local Projects will design, fabricate, install and service several indoor and outdoor experiences at Canalside. Its team includes Buffalo-based Hadley Exhibits. The contract cannot exceed $1 million.

The ECHDC board also authorized a contract with NW Contracting for emergency maintenance and restoration services at the Outer Harbor related to the December 2022 storm, which damaged shoreline properties and deposited debris in areas of public access. The work is primarily needed at locations along a 2-mile stretch of shoreline known as the Greenbelt Trail and Bell Slip, as well as at the Bike Ferry Landing.

Restoration will include stabilization of stone and naturalized embankments, asphalt repairs, fence and gate repairs and/or replacement. The contract amount can't exceed $602,644.

Funding for all these contracts is from the New York Power Authority, through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project.