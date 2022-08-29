Construction work to close intersection at Allen and Elmwood through November

Beginning Saturday, the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street will be closed through November to all vehicular traffic to accommodate continuing work on the three-phase Allen Street reconstruction project, according to the Buffalo Department of Public Works.

Southbound traffic on Elmwood will be directed to turn left onto North Street, then right onto Delaware Avenue, right onto Virginia Street, and left back onto Elmwood.

The reverse routing will be in place for northbound traffic, which will direct motorists to turn right onto Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, and then left onto North Street, and finally right back onto Elmwood.

Weight limits on Elmwood will force southbound trucks and other oversized vehicles to be diverted from Elmwood: left onto West Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and then right onto Virginia to reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will follow the same detour, only in reverse.

Standard detour signage will be in place, along with electronic message boards set up to alert motorists to the upcoming closure and suggested detours.

The intersection at Elmwood and Allen will be closed to vehicular traffic as the second phase of a $13.4 million Allen Street redesign continues between Delaware and Elmwood avenues and the third and final phase of the project that will take place between Elmwood and Wadsworth Street begins. The street redesign includes utility work and road construction activity.

According to the Department of Public Works, a full intersection closure is necessary because the configuration of the intersection at Elmwood and Allen does not allow for construction work to proceed safely with a reduced traffic load or a partial closure of the intersection.

The first phase of the redesign project, from Main Street to Delaware Avenue, began in March 2019 and was completed in October 2020. The second phase was launched last spring.

After ripping up the old road, work crews installed a new 24-inch water line and telecommunications cables, and followed that up with a full street reconstruction, along with the installation of new lighting, landscaping, benches and public art.

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year.