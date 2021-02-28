Construction underway on waterline replacement in Wilson

A rusty 275-foot-long waterline attached to a bridge in Wilson will be replaced by the end of next week.
The state-funded $500,000 project will replace an 8-inch water main on the Route 18 bridge over Twelve Mile Creek that leads to the lakefront hamlet of Roosevelt Beach.
"The last one was put in in 1967," Wilson Supervisor Doyle H. Phillips said Friday.
The project is part of the state's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Phillips said the bridge deck normally is about 20 feet above the water in the creek, which flows into the lake. But high water, such as that seen during the lakeshore floods of 2017 and 2019, brings the water within 6 to 8 feet of the bridge deck.
The water pipe, which hangs lower than the bridge deck, comes within about 5 feet of the water during floods, Phillips said.
The state appropriation covered 95% of the cost of the project, meaning the town's share was about $25,000.
The new pipe will be attached to the bridge, but it won't hang as low, Phillips said.
The 8-inch main isn't the only waterline to Roosevelt Beach. Phillips said there's also a 6-inch line, so residents don't have to worry about losing their drinking water during the two-week project.
Fire protection, however, is another story.
"If you have a fire on Roosevelt Beach, this 8-inch line is a necessity," Phillips said.
He said town Highway Superintendent Daniel Kerwin made arrangements to stockpile water in case it is needed for firefighting during the construction project.
"The REDI program is a testament to what we can accomplish when state and local governments work in tandem to better their communities," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release. "This project in Niagara County is yet another example of New York's continued commitment to revitalization and resiliency. We are building New York back better to withstand whatever Mother Nature sends our way."