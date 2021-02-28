Construction underway on waterline replacement in Wilson

A rusty 275-foot-long waterline attached to a bridge in Wilson will be replaced by the end of next week.

The state-funded $500,000 project will replace an 8-inch water main on the Route 18 bridge over Twelve Mile Creek that leads to the lakefront hamlet of Roosevelt Beach.

"The last one was put in in 1967," Wilson Supervisor Doyle H. Phillips said Friday.

The project is part of the state's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

Phillips said the bridge deck normally is about 20 feet above the water in the creek, which flows into the lake. But high water, such as that seen during the lakeshore floods of 2017 and 2019, brings the water within 6 to 8 feet of the bridge deck.

The water pipe, which hangs lower than the bridge deck, comes within about 5 feet of the water during floods, Phillips said.

The state appropriation covered 95% of the cost of the project, meaning the town's share was about $25,000.

The new pipe will be attached to the bridge, but it won't hang as low, Phillips said.