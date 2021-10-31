 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction Training Complex slates open house
0 comments

Construction Training Complex slates open house

Support this work for $1 a month

The Independent Contractors Guild and Craft Technical Institute will host at open house at the WNY Construction Training Complex, 243 Manhattan Ave., on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An RSVP is requested at 464-3442. Refreshments will be provided.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: O.J. Simpson talks about the Buffalo Bills outside the Big Tree Inn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News