Construction Training Complex slates open house

The Independent Contractors Guild and Craft Technical Institute will host at open house at the WNY Construction Training Complex, 243 Manhattan Ave., on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An RSVP is requested at 464-3442. Refreshments will be provided.
Robert J. McCarthy
Political Reporter
