Construction to close Audubon Library for a week beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, the Audubon branch of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst, will be closed for a week while construction commences at the library, library officials announced Friday.

The outdoor book drop for the return of library materials will remain open, however.

In the meantime, library patrons are being encouraged to visit the nearby Clearfield branch, 770 Hopkins Road in Williamsville, during the closure. Clearfield will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Materials requested at the Audubon branch will be transferred to the Clearfield Library for pick-up.

The Audubon Library is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 14.

