 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction to begin on first apartments at Canalside
0 comments
top story

Construction to begin on first apartments at Canalside

Support this work for $1 a month

While a long time in the making, the future of Canalside as a neighborhood of apartments, shops, restaurants and attractions, bustling day and night, begins to take shape Tuesday.

Excavation, which includes brownfield remediation, will start on two six-story brick apartment buildings with first-floor retail.

Concerts, festivals and exercise classes have brought a lot of public attention to Canalside, but it has never been the long-range plan for Canalside to be only a place to draw crowds for events.

"This is the transition of Canalside to being a real place," said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., the waterfront agency that oversees Canalside.

Ranalli said the time for building residences at Canalside wasn't in 2004, when the master plan came out, or when the agency reaffirmed its commitment to housing in a 2010 plan. But now, the time has arrived for residences, he said, noting Douglas Jemal's redevelopment of Seneca One tower and other nearby developments.

The two new buildings will be located between the Erie Canal Harbor Metro Rail Station and Explore & More  The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The site's first residents will live in 64 units  41 one-bedroom and 23 2-bedroom units  with many overlooking the historically-aligned canals. The buildings along Marine Drive will be separated by an open walkway that follows a portion of the historic Prime Slip.

No interruptions are expected for water bike rentals in the summer – or ice skating, ice bikes and curling in the winter – during construction.

"We love good quality residential housing added to the central business district, and we're frankly just excited to be a part of it," said Amy Nagy, vice president of development at Sinatra & Company Real Estate. "We think the buildings are going to be beautiful, and the area will continue to be exciting and grow." 

The larger of the two buildings, closer to the children's museum, will be 80,500 square feet. The smaller building will occupy 37,700 square feet. Ninety percent of the units will be market rate, with the other 10% at a lower rate.

Both buildings are expected to be completed in late summer 2022, with the units becoming available for rental a few months earlier, Nagy said.

She said a food hall concept in the larger building is being considered and could be somewhat similar to Expo, which Nick Sinatra opened in the Market Arcade before Covid-19 forced its extended closing.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed this May, but was delayed due to a number of factors, Nagy said. They included a drawn-out process involved in transferring state-owned land, figuring out the parking  tenants will use a dedicated surface parking lot across from the children's museum  and setbacks from Covid-19.

"I think there is enormous demand to live downtown, and a huge demand to live along the water and the waterfront," Ranalli said.

A larger mixed-use development with apartments is also gearing up immediately north of the canal. Ranalli said the waterfront agency expects to move forward in seeking one or more developers later this year or early in 2022.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Design options unveiled for Canalside's 'North Aud Block'
Local News

Design options unveiled for Canalside's 'North Aud Block'

  • Updated

There has been talk for years of creating a vibrant mix of residences, restaurants and shops in an unused part of Canalside where a portion of Memorial Auditorium once stood. On Wednesday, the public will get its first look at design concepts for the 2-acre site. Three designs for what’s come to be known as the North Aud Block

+2
Canalside projects emerging from Covid-19 delays
Local News

Canalside projects emerging from Covid-19 delays

  • Updated

Riding a vintage carousel at Canalside will have to wait until next May due to construction delays resulting from Covid-19. But helping build a 19th-century packet boat at the Longshed building, now due to be completed in September, appears possible by the end of the year. “The good news is they are back and moving,” said Steven Ranalli, president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News