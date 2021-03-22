Construction to begin on first apartments at Canalside

While a long time in the making, the future of Canalside as a neighborhood of apartments, shops, restaurants and attractions, bustling day and night, begins to take shape Tuesday.
Excavation, which includes brownfield remediation, will start on two six-story brick apartment buildings with first-floor retail.
Concerts, festivals and exercise classes have brought a lot of public attention to Canalside, but it has never been the long-range plan for Canalside to be only a place to draw crowds for events.
New developments – including the carousel roundhouse and several new buildings – will give Canalside a new look and places for people to
"This is the transition of Canalside to being a real place," said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., the waterfront agency that oversees Canalside.
Ranalli said the time for building residences at Canalside wasn't in 2004, when the master plan came out, or when the agency reaffirmed its commitment to housing in a 2010 plan. But now, the time has arrived for residences, he said, noting Douglas Jemal's redevelopment of Seneca One tower and other nearby developments.
The two new buildings will be located between the Erie Canal Harbor Metro Rail Station and Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Plans for two five-story brick buildings, approved Monday by a state waterfront agency, call for restaurants, shops and offices.
The site's first residents will live in 64 units – 41 one-bedroom and 23 2-bedroom units – with many overlooking the historically-aligned canals. The buildings along Marine Drive will be separated by an open walkway that follows a portion of the historic Prime Slip.
No interruptions are expected for water bike rentals in the summer – or ice skating, ice bikes and curling in the winter – during construction.
"We love good quality residential housing added to the central business district, and we're frankly just excited to be a part of it," said Amy Nagy, vice president of development at Sinatra & Company Real Estate. "We think the buildings are going to be beautiful, and the area will continue to be exciting and grow."
The larger of the two buildings, closer to the children's museum, will be 80,500 square feet. The smaller building will occupy 37,700 square feet. Ninety percent of the units will be market rate, with the other 10% at a lower rate.
Both buildings are expected to be completed in late summer 2022, with the units becoming available for rental a few months earlier, Nagy said.
She said a food hall concept in the larger building is being considered and could be somewhat similar to Expo, which Nick Sinatra opened in the Market Arcade before Covid-19 forced its extended closing.
A vintage carousel coming to Canalside reached an important milestone Wednesday with the start of constructing the wooden frame for the roundhouse.
The project was originally scheduled to be completed this May, but was delayed due to a number of factors, Nagy said. They included a drawn-out process involved in transferring state-owned land, figuring out the parking – tenants will use a dedicated surface parking lot across from the children's museum – and setbacks from Covid-19.
"I think there is enormous demand to live downtown, and a huge demand to live along the water and the waterfront," Ranalli said.
A larger mixed-use development with apartments is also gearing up immediately north of the canal. Ranalli said the waterfront agency expects to move forward in seeking one or more developers later this year or early in 2022.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.