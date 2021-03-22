Construction to begin on first apartments at Canalside

No interruptions are expected for water bike rentals in the summer – or ice skating, ice bikes and curling in the winter – during construction.

"We love good quality residential housing added to the central business district, and we're frankly just excited to be a part of it," said Amy Nagy, vice president of development at Sinatra & Company Real Estate. "We think the buildings are going to be beautiful, and the area will continue to be exciting and grow."

The larger of the two buildings, closer to the children's museum, will be 80,500 square feet. The smaller building will occupy 37,700 square feet. Ninety percent of the units will be market rate, with the other 10% at a lower rate.

Both buildings are expected to be completed in late summer 2022, with the units becoming available for rental a few months earlier, Nagy said.

She said a food hall concept in the larger building is being considered and could be somewhat similar to Expo, which Nick Sinatra opened in the Market Arcade before Covid-19 forced its extended closing.

