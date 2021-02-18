Construction starts soon on $180 million power line from Royalton to Elma

That's about one-half mile from where the new 345-kilovolt transmission line will connect with the existing power grid – specifically, with two 345-kilovolt lines that run directly from the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

Vu said the other high-voltage lines in the area have lower capacities, either 115 kilovolts or 230 kilovolts, and are unable to handle the Power Project's maximum output.

"When you lose one of those 345-kilovolt lines, all that power has to flow somewhere else," Vu said. "Is the grid in reliable enough shape to handle that extra power? You plan for these events so you don't have a blackout of the system if you lose a line for some reason."

The new project will create a line that would be able to handle the Power Project's output and allow power to flow more freely, Vu said. It will have enough capacity to handle 2,700 megawatts from the Power Project and as much as 1,000 megawatts of imported Canadian power.

The Empire State Line's route runs south from Royalton through Newstead, before veering southwest into a corner of Alden. The line then will jog a short distance west into eastern Lancaster before ending at a newly built switchyard on East Stolle Road in Elma.