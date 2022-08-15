Construction set to begin on Elmwood Village playground following years of delays

Children in Elmwood Village will finally have a place to play with the installation of the Elmwood Village Playground next week at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church.

"The neighborhood's really excited about it," State Sen. Sean Ryan said at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at the church. "Playgrounds are the center of the community; it's a place where kids can have fun, socialize and get exercise."

The playground will be the only one within a half-mile radius of the church. Once construction begins, it will take a week to finish.

Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, underwent renovations to convert large portions of the building into residential lofts around a decade ago. The old playground was removed to accommodate a new parking lot on the property.

Residents lobbied for a new playground for years, but it took until 2019 for the announcement of a new project toward building one.

The playground project ran into delays shortly after beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The project got back on track in 2021 with the unveiling of a new design.

However, supply chain issues led to further delays and increased costs, according to Ryan. He also cited bureaucratic issues that led to stalling of the project.

"But guess what, we're here today and we're one step from the finish line," he said.

Ryan secured a $100,000 state grant for the project. An additional $25,000 grant was contributed from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds.

The playground needed more money to make up for rising supply costs, so Elmwood Village residents Julia and Brendan Spitz made a $10,000 donation. The Elmwood Village Association also made a contribution through its fundraising efforts.

"When I learned there were plans for a playground, it just seemed like a natural fit to replace what was there and very heavily utilized beforehand," Julia Spitz said. "I don't think this neighborhood would be what it is if it weren't for the families that live in it."

KOMPAN Playgrounds designed the playground, which will include an obstacle course, a playhouse and ground-level activities for younger children. Ryan and others spoke to parents, kids and community members for input on the design.

Jamie Owens, pastor at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian, said the congregation feels blessed to be able to donate space for the project.

"We feel it's an amazing step in the continued growth of this community," Owens said. "It's going to continue to make this community a destination, not only to reside in, but to worship in."