Construction consumes Albright-Knox site

Construction 45 feet below the surface is going full tilt at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery to build a new 3-story, 30,000-square-foot glass building at the northern end of the campus. The pit was formed by excavating 38,000 cubic yards of soil – enough to fill more than 2,700 dump trucks.

An underground parking lot by the southernmost foundation wall is also being built. To date, 2,337 cubic yards of concrete has been poured, reinforced by 209 tons of steel rebar. The final foundation wall is expected to be poured next week. A crane is helping with the process for pouring the foundation walls and concrete slabs.

Next month, enormous air handlers and chillers – too large to fit through a door – will be installed in the basement. The steel frame for the new building is expected to start going up later this spring.

Repairs to the original 1905 building and the renovation of the 1962 addition are also underway.

The $168 million expansion project broke ground on Nov. 22, 2019, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, when the museum will be formally renamed the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. AKG stands for the museum's major donors: John J. Albright, Seymour H. Knox Jr. and Jeffrey E. Gundlach.