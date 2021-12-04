Construction begins on second phase of Allen Street overhaul

Work began Tuesday on the second and final phase of a three-year, $13.4 million overhaul of Allen Street in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood.

The first phase of the project, which began in March 2019 and wrapped up in September 2020, replaced utilities, sidewalks, lighting, sewer lines, landscaping and other road infrastructure between Main Street and Delaware Avenue. The second phase will continue down the western end of the street, with most work finished by the end of next year, according to a statement from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office.

Sections of Allen Street will be closed to westbound drivers from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during initial construction, while parking on parts of the street will also be limited from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once completed, the street improvements should make Allentown both more attractive and more walkable, the statement said. The work began this week on the block of Allen Street between Delaware and Elmwood avenues.

