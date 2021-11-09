Construction begins on Outer Harbor events space, music pavilion

"Every place where there is a waterfront, they are trying to build an amphitheater, so people can enjoy the arts and cultural potential of waterfronts and open spaces," he said.

The entire 8-acre site, including 5 acres that will be turned into a sloped lawn, has been off-limits to the public.

The waterfront agency plans to remove cottonwoods, black locusts and buckthorn and plant hundreds of trees and other habitat plantings to provide greater biodiversity.

+4 Should Outer Harbor host concerts? The latest issue in a decades-old clash Concerts at the Outer Harbor divides supporters and foes of a state agency's proposal to transform a derelict former port warehouse into an open-air pavilion.

The coalition opposes cutting down mature trees and replacing them with a grassy area.

"It's going to be very destructive of the natural habitat," Magavern said. "When you have grass and want people to sit on it, that means you're going to use pesticides to control for mosquitoes and ticks, and that's going to do further damage to the birds, the butterflies and other pollinators."

Those who want the Outer Harbor restricted to passive recreation have collected more than 7,000 petition signatures calling for a state park.

Their last hope to stop the project appears to be a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court in June by the 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, the League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara and the WNY Environmental Alliance.

The groups said in their lawsuit that the waterfront agency failed to conduct an environmental review.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.