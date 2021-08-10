 Skip to main content
Construction begins on Kenan Center child recreation site
Construction begins on Kenan Center child recreation site

Daisy Kenan Center cow

A cow-shaped plastic bench, seen Aug. 9, 2021, depicts Daisy, the cow after whom Daisy's Adventure Garden at Lockport's Kenan Center is named.

 Thomas Prohaska/Buffalo News

Construction is underway on a $104,000 outdoor recreation site for children at the Kenan Center in Lockport.

Daisy's Adventure Garden should be complete by winter, Executive Director Susan Przybyl said this week.

The first installation was a bench in the shape of a plastic cow. The site is named after Daisy, a cow once owned by William Rand Kenan, namesake and founder of the Kenan Center.

Daisy's Adventure Garden

This Aug. 9, 2021, photo shows construction has begun on Daisy's Adventure Garden, a children's play area at the Kenan Center in Lockport.

Other features are to include a play area in the shape of a farm market, a small amphitheater for storytelling, a kids' vegetable garden and various tables and benches.

Kenan Center - Daisys Adventure Garden CONCEPT

A concept drawing for Daisy's Adventure Garden, planned to be built in 2020 at the Kenan Center in Lockport.

The lion's share of the funding came from a $67,000 KABOOM Play Everywhere Challenge Grant through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

