Construction begins on Kenan Center child recreation site

Construction is underway on a $104,000 outdoor recreation site for children at the Kenan Center in Lockport.

Daisy's Adventure Garden should be complete by winter, Executive Director Susan Przybyl said this week.

The first installation was a bench in the shape of a plastic cow. The site is named after Daisy, a cow once owned by William Rand Kenan, namesake and founder of the Kenan Center.

Other features are to include a play area in the shape of a farm market, a small amphitheater for storytelling, a kids' vegetable garden and various tables and benches.

The lion's share of the funding came from a $67,000 KABOOM Play Everywhere Challenge Grant through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

