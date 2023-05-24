For the last couple of weeks, Western New Yorkers may have seen something unusual in the sky above their neighborhoods: airplanes.

Planes coming in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport are taking different flight paths because the airport's main runway is closed for construction and all flights to and from the airport are using the backup runway, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates the airport.

Construction on the main runway, known as 5-23, began May 8 and will continue into the fall.

Instead of planes flying in and out from the northeast and southwest over the Cheektowaga and Clarence areas, they are now flying northwest to southeast over Amherst, Williamsville, Depew and Lancaster.

So far, noise has been the main complaint from residents who live in the areas of the alternative flight paths, said Lee Weitz, the NFTA's director of aviation.

"When you're taking off on runway 32 (the backup runway), you're taking off over the Amherst, Snyder, Williamsville area," Weitz said. "They're just not used to hearing that noise constantly. That runway is open all the time and a pilot can choose runway 32 anytime they want. So it is utilized, but not to this extent, where all the traffic is on that runway."

East Aurora resident Trish Lewis said she has noticed more planes flying over her home, but the noise hasn't been a problem for her and her family. On a clear day, she can see the contrails left by the planes in the sky.

"I see them but not hear them," Lewis said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Yes I’ve noticed the change in flight patterns at the Buffalo Airport. Runway 5-23 at the Buf airport is under construction till September 2023. The new pattern is right over our yard in the Southtowns …..✈️😳 pic.twitter.com/KdsZBO1QId — Trish Lewis (@poodlewalker10) May 12, 2023

Golfers at Diamond Hawk Golf Course between Genesee Street and Transit Road in Cheektowaga have noticed planes flying low overhead while they are out on the green.

New flight patterns means whole new experience at Diamondhawk.Every couple minutes right overhead. 🏌️‍♂️✈️ pic.twitter.com/NeDzv1TvBR — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) May 8, 2023

Construction necessary for flight safety

As part of the $36 million project, the concrete underneath the runway's top layer of asphalt will be repaired. The surface asphalt will be redone as well, Weitz said.

Major work has not been done on the airport's main runway since the 1970s, Weitz said. In 2004, the top layer of asphalt was repaved, but no repairs were made to the infrastructure underneath.

This construction project will cover just over half of the 8,800-foot runway, Weitz said. The other half will be done in 2025.

According to the NFTA, this maintenance is necessary to ensure "the highest safety standards are upheld."

The construction will take place mostly during the day with occasional overnight work, during times in which there are very few to no scheduled flights. The NFTA and airport personnel "worked very hard to minimize any impact on travelers and residents in the surrounding community."

Any residents or travelers who have questions or concerns about the runway construction project can fill out an online form at buffaloairport.com/about/523.