Conservatives now back John Garcia for Erie County sheriff

When sheriff hopeful Karen Healy-Case suspended her campaign as the Conservative Party candidate earlier this week, the former Buffalo Police Department lieutenant threw her support to Democrat Kimberly Beaty.

But Healy-Case's former Conservative allies say they have no intention of following suit and will instead back the man who defeated her in the June Republican primary.

"We wholeheartedly support John Garcia," Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo said Friday, referring to the retired Buffalo detective.

Healy-Case earlier this week said she would not appear at candidate forums or actively campaign despite her continued presence on the Conservative line. And while Erie County Republicans and Conservatives usually cooperate in backing candidates, Healy-Case said she now supports Democrat Beaty, former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department.

"She's the endorsed Democrat," Lorigo said of Beaty, "and we're not interested in that."

Amherst Det. Lt. Ted DiNoto will also appear on an independent line on the ballot.

