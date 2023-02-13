When a seat opened up on the Erie County Legislature that by law needed to go to a member of the Conservative Party, Elma Councilman James Malczewski, a lifelong Republican, changed his party affiliation to Conservative and got the job.

That infuriated Ralph Lorigo, chairman of the Conservative Party. He wanted the job to go to his daughter-in-law Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, a former Republican who changed her affiliation to Conservative when she married Joseph Lorigo, Ralph Lorigo's son and the previous job holder, who left the Legislature in January after being elected to State Supreme Court.

But Bratek-Lorigo still wants the job. She hopes to win it back by running in a June primary against Malczewski, where both the Republican and Conservative lines will be up for grabs. But in order to do so, she had to change her affiliation back to Republican. So she did on Friday.

The process has led to accusations of political gamesmanship, county charter violations and nepotism. But both candidates say it's all part of politics.

Power plays

When Joseph Lorigo, a Conservative, held the minority leader post, he led an otherwise Republican caucus. That was an occasional source of irritation and frustration for Republican leaders.

They saw an opportunity to offer the seat to a Republican when Lorigo became a judge. Chairman Michael Kracker selected Malczewski to replace Lorigo after a Republican committee interviewed five candidates for the 10th District seat.

None of the Republican county legislators – who technically nominated Malczewski to fill the vacant seat – had any role in the interview process.

Malczewski, meanwhile, said he told Ralph Lorigo he was interested in the 10th District seat, but Lorigo already had his daughter-in-law in mind for the position. When it became clear she wouldn't be appointed, Ralph Lorigo alluded to political consequences for the Republican legislators who had received Conservative endorsements in the past.

Now that the party-switching dust has settled, both people will face off against each other in Republican and Conservative primaries in June.

Neither Bratek-Lorigo nor Malczewski would be obligated to maintain their new party affiliations a couple of weeks after the June primary ends and neither candidate pretends to have discovered newfound appreciation for the party they have now legally adopted, at least temporarily.

"My values and beliefs have not changed at all," Bratek-Lorigo said, "but this is part of the red tape that needs to be crossed."

The players

Bratek-Lorigo, 25, holds three degrees, including a master's in business administration. She spent three years working as a staffer in the Erie County Legislature and State Assembly and currently works full time in digital marketing for a senior care provider. She also works part time as the of marketing director for WNY Dyslexia Specialists.

Malczewski, 51, has served as a member of the Elma Town Board since 2012, including two years as deputy supervisor. He's also the longtime owner of Modern Building Development in Elma, a former home building company that now specializes in deck and railing construction.

Bratek-Lorigo described her party change as the result of political gamesmanship that began when the Republican Party put forth a Republican to take over a Conservative seat on the Legislature.

Malczewski said he expected Bratek-Lorigo change her party affiliation after he was appointed and knew he would have to seriously campaign to keep the Legislature seat.

"I knew when I threw my hat in the ring that this wasn’t something that would be handed to me," he said.

The 10th District seat encompasses West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Aurora, Wales, Colden and Holland. Next year, however, under new redistricting lines, the 10th District would lose Marilla but gain Sardinia, Concord and Springville.

The playing field

In the past, last-minute changes in party affiliation were much less common because New York, by law, had a lengthy, yearlong blackout period. The law essentially forbade anyone who changed their party affiliation between November of one year and September of the following year from being counted as a member of the new party for voting purposes until the following year's election cycle, said Ralph Mohr, Republican commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections.

The law existed to deter political manipulation of primary elections, particularly for minor party lines. But the law was changed in 2021 so that anyone could change their party affiliation through Feb. 14 and still qualify to vote in that party's primary in June, Mohr said. Party affiliation changes go into effect immediately and can be changed multiple times as long as the change does not occur between Feb. 15 and 11 days after that year's primary election.

Ralph Lorigo, who had heavily criticized Malczewski's change of party affiliation on the Legislature floor as violation of the county charter's intent, defended Bratek-Lorigo's change of party affiliation by saying that 10th District voters will ultimately decide in the upcoming elections who is qualified to represent them, not party bosses.

"Those are two totally different things," he said.