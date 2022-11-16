Conservation opportunities 'seem unparalleled' in WNY, says new land conservancy director

The Western New York Land Conservancy's incoming director said he plans to focus on the organization's mission of preserving open space as well as boosting urban conservation.

"The opportunity for multifaceted conservation work there seems unparalleled to me because of the natural resources that exist," said Jonathan Kaledin, who worked on Lake Ontario shoreline, Zoar Valley and farmland issues among other projects as general counsel for the Nature Conservancy in Albany from 1995 to 2010.

Land trusts and conservation organizations like the Land Conservancy have a critical role to play, he said, on climate change, biodiversity and other conservation issues.

Kaledin's tenure will begin Jan. 9. He succeeds Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director for the past 10 years, who announced her pending departure in July.

"The Western New York Wildway is a truly ambitious, landscape-scale conservation project that can be a national model," Kaledin said, mentioning one of the Land Conservancy's major projects. "The Riverline represents critically important and sorely needed work on urban conservation, something I will champion and work hard to move forward."

His areas of expertise are in land conservation, water, environmental policy, climate change and clean energy.

Kaledin worked most recently as an environmental consultant.

In addition to his Nature Conservancy position, he has also served as general counsel at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Environmental Affairs, executive director of the National Water Funding Council and assistant regional counsel at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The professionally trained cellist has also worked as vice president of development at the New Jersey Symphony and as president and CEO of Cape Arts & Entertainment, the parent organization of the Cape Cod Symphony, the Cape Cod Conservatory of Music and Arts and the Highfield Theater.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree in music from Harvard University and a law degree from New York University School of Law, where he was president of the Environmental Law Society.

Land Conservancy purchases Allegany Wildlands The 201-acre forest was purchased with the help of three challenge donations totaling $310,000.

"I’m humbled by the trust the staff and board of directors have placed in me to continue with Nancy Smith’s remarkable legacy," he said. "I am eager to join and become a part of the Western New York community and help with the region’s critically important conservation work that lies ahead.”

“Jon’s arrival at the Land Conservancy comes at a favorable moment in our history,” board President Kathy Bieler said in a statement. “We have seen sizable growth under Nancy’s leadership, and we’ve enjoyed tremendous success protecting thousands of acres of land in Western New York."

"With our financial stability, and with our incredibly dedicated staff in place, Jon is well-positioned to take the reins from Nancy and keep our momentum moving forward,” she said.

Smith has presided over the organization during a period of significant growth that saw 27 properties and more than 2,500 acres preserved as the staff expanded from three employees to 16.

“We have an ambitious agenda that includes large-scale restoration projects, such as restoring the forests in the Niagara Gorge, developing the Riverline near downtown Buffalo, helping shape the Niagara River Greenway and creating the Western New York Wildway," Smith said.

"With Jon’s wealth of experience and knowledge in every facet of land conservation, he will be able to hit the ground running,” she said.