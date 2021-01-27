Conservancy formed to oversee Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

The foundation also announced that the Ralph Wilson Park Endowment Fund will be overseen by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Investment returns from the fund are expected to generate between $400,000 and $500,000 a year to support the conservancy, said J.J. Tighe, who directs the foundation's parks and trails initiatives.

The funds will be used to pay for enhanced maintenance of the park, such as turf maintenance, landscaping, furnishings, events and programing, concessions, marketing and branding.

Proceeds from the endowment will go to the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy on an annual basis starting in 2023. Funds will be used prior to that on maintenance facilities and the purchase of maintenance equipment for the park. After the opening, the funds will be used for park maintenance only.

The city will continue to mow the grass, pick up trash and recycling and provide security at the city-owned park.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced on what would have been Wilson's 100th birthday in October 2018 that it was giving $50 million to create a state-of-the-art park in what has been known as LaSalle Park. That included a $10 million endowment. Another $50 million was announced to complete a regional trail system in Western New York.