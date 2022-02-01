Congressional remap faces likely legal challenge

WASHINGTON – Members of Congress often use campaign funds to rent cars to travel around their districts, but former Rep. John Faso suggests that the new lawmaker from New York's redrawn 3rd congressional district might want to try another form of transportation to navigate – and he means navigate – the territory he or she represents.

"I don't know if that district comes with a sailboat or a yacht," said Faso, a Republican lawyer who is working on a pending legal challenge that could upend the new congressional map that Democrats in the State Legislature are scheduled to vote on Wednesday.

New congressional map sparks gerrymandering outcry "The fact that New York could end up with such an egregious congressional map represents a failure for the state’s new redistricting process," wrote Nathaniel Rakich, CQ a senior elections analyst at the FiveThirtyEight election blog.

The 3rd district is a prime example of why Faso thinks the courts should throw out the map. Currently a compact land mass on the northwest shore of Long Island, the redrawn 3rd district would connect communities on both the north side and the south side of Long Island Sound.

Yes, the same district connects parts of Suffolk, Nassau, Bronx and Westchester counties, so maybe the new member of Congress would want to sail around the district. After all, it's 35-mile drive from Glen Cove in Nassau County to Rye in Westchester County – but it's only an 8.6 mile boat ride.