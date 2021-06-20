Congress tries grappling with a vexing digital divide

+2 Mayor Brown foresees a high-tech future for Buffalo's border Brown says Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan needs to take into account a new era of trade between Canada and the U.S.

Then, next spring, when the county receives the second half of its $178.4 million in federal stimulus funds, it plans to go ahead with a project that aims to lay down 360 miles of fiberoptic cable to bring high-speed internet access to every underserved area of Erie County.

In addition to the stimulus bill, the Senate recently passed Schumer's U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which authorizes $35 million to expand rural broadband, as well as $1.5 billion for Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, which aims to boost the mobile broadband market.

Schumer said he has worked to include broadband funding in multiple pieces of legislation because it's so very important.

"The pandemic showed how much we need broadband, whether it's for rural health or educating kids in the city, and for so many other things," Schumer said.

The access issue

All those federal efforts aim to address a problem that has vexed the nation's inner city and rural areas for decades now: the fact that internet service providers don't see a lot of money to be made there.