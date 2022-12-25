Confirmed blizzard death toll climbs to 10; officials brace for more in Buffalo Niagara region

At least 10 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, officials have confirmed.

The number of people in Buffalo who have died during the blizzard has risen to six, city officials announced Sunday.

"That number is expected to rise," Mayor Byron W. Brown said during a press briefing on Sunday.

Three people have died from the storm in Cheektowaga, Police Chief Brian Gould told The Buffalo News.

Niagara County officials also confirmed their first storm-related death: A 27-year-old Lockport man was pronounced dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities responded at 9:13 a.m. to a report of two people unconscious in a home on Dogwood Drive. The 27-year-old, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The second person, who also was not identified, was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston for treatment.

The preliminary investigation found that heavy snow covered an external furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the residence, the Sheriff's Office said.

In Buffalo, police have retrieved three of the six bodies, Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday morning.

All three bodies recovered were people found outside, Gramaglia said.

One of the latest deaths is a person who was stranded in their vehicle, the mayor said.

"We have 911 calls of other fatalities that have not been confirmed," Brown said.

There are other reports of deaths that occurred in vehicles that police have yet to confirm, the commissioner said.

That confirmed deaths in Buffalo include one officials reported Saturday of a man found in the road near Kensington and Bailey avenues.