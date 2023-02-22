After an onslaught of sleet and freezing rain turns the Buffalo metro area into a world of ice overnight, a brief thaw is on its way Thursday, forecasters predict.

Meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo from the National Weather Service office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga said Wednesday that precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east during the morning.

The winter weather advisory posted by the NWS on Wednesday continues until 6 p.m. Thursday for northern Erie County and Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The area had been forecast to get ice accumulations of a quarter inch or more.

Highway conditions should improve during the day Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the 30s, with patches of drizzle during the afternoon and early evening, Pandolfo added.

On the Southern Tier, where the wintry mix is expected to turn into rain overnight, there will be less ice. Temperatures there are expected to climb into the 50s Thursday.

The warmup is expected to end before midnight Friday, when a new cold front will move into the area and send readings back below freezing again.

The front will turn the rain back into snow showers, Pandolfo said. Less than an inch of snow is expected, but strong winds, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, may create visibility problems for motorists.

The outlook for the first part of the weekend is frigid. Temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the upper teens or low 20s, according to the forecast, accompanied by winds gusting up to 33 mph, which will produce wind chills in the single digits.

Winds are expected to diminish Friday night when temperatures dip down to the low to mid-teens. Saturday promises to be cloudy and a bit more pleasant, but still below freezing.