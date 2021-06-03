Concessions reopening signals rebound at Buffalo airport

If there is an official "Buffalo style" sign of normal life returning to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, it has to be Wednesday's reopening of the Anchor Bar.

The iconic Buffalo business with an airport branch was shuttered for almost 15 months as air travel withered to record low levels in response to Covid-19 concerns. But now it's back in business as airport officials witness an uptick in passenger traffic regularly cracking 50% of normal levels.

"It's all good news," said William R. Vanecek, director of aviation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. "We're seeing pretty good lines at the checkpoints and that means that we are steady."

Indeed, there are signs of near normal parking operations, and concession operator Delaware North reports similar upturns in business.

Delaware North business at the airport has rebounded to about 50% of the pre-pandemic level and nearly all of its employees there have been recalled, said Delaware North spokesman Glen A. White.