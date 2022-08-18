Concert fundraiser will feature music from 1967 Monterey Pop Festival

Local bands will perform at a “Summer of Love” charity fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at River Fest Park on Ohio Street.

Musicians will play the songs of Jimi Hendrix, Buffalo Springfield, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel and others who appeared at the famous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

Performers will include Workingman’s Dead, Buck Quigley, Sue Kincaid, Tom Stahl and others.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Hospice Buffalo. Presale tickets are available for $20 at the Terrapin Station store or at Eventbrite.com. Tickets on the day of the event will be $30.