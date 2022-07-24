 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Concert for Healing' moved to Kleinhans due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Philharmonic's "Concert for Healing," originally scheduled for today at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, has been moved to Kleinhans Music Hall because of the weather. 

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the free concert, which begins at 4 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required.

The concert will feature the full BPO orchestra and vocalists Sirgourney Cook and Rev. Julian Armand Cook performing music that allows for moments of quiet reflection and celebrates the resiliency of the City of Good Neighbors. It comes two months after the massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, just a few blocks from the pavilion. 

 News Staff Reports

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County Legislature approves $10.6 million plan to combat drug addiction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News