'Concert for Healing' moved to Kleinhans due to weather

The Buffalo Philharmonic's "Concert for Healing," originally scheduled for today at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, has been moved to Kleinhans Music Hall because of the weather.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the free concert, which begins at 4 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required.
The concert will feature the full BPO orchestra and vocalists Sirgourney Cook and Rev. Julian Armand Cook performing music that allows for moments of quiet reflection and celebrates the resiliency of the City of Good Neighbors. It comes two months after the massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, just a few blocks from the pavilion.
– News Staff Reports