'Concerned but not troubled': Upstate New York is now a Covid-19 hot spot

The latest color-coded map from federal health officials detailing Covid-19 spread across the United States has sobering news for this part of the country: Upstate New York is an apparent hot spot for transmission of the virus.

Most of the country is covered in green, meaning those counties are considered to have low levels of community spread as measured by case counts and hospitalizations.

But a large swath of upstate, running from Erie County to the Vermont border, is colored either yellow, for medium transmission, or orange, for high transmission. In fact, of the 40 counties across the country with high Covid-19 levels, 23 are in upstate New York – including Erie, Niagara and Orleans.

Public health experts contacted Sunday said they didn't know precisely why Covid-19 is spreading so rapidly here, compared with the rest of the country, though they suggested weather, behavior and variant types all are likely factors.

As noted in recent weeks, officials said they're not terribly worried about the recent rise in Covid-19 cases here and across the state because it hasn't been accompanied by a corresponding rise in hospitalizations – yet.

But they did say it's another reason people – especially those who aren't fully vaccinated or who are at higher risk of serious illness from the virus – should take precautions such as putting on a face mask in crowded public spaces.

"I'm concerned but not troubled. What I would say is, when the individual risk goes up from low to medium to high, pay attention. Just as you would if it's getting colder outside, you put on a jacket," said Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, a senior associate dean at the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

Erie County saw its Covid-19 community transmission level rise from medium to high late last week.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks at per-capita Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in determining whether a community is at a low, medium or high level of transmission.

The 40 counties identified with high levels of Covid-19 transmission make up 1.25% of counties nationwide. The 228 counties with a medium level of spread account for 7% of the nation's counties.

In Western New York, Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties were at high levels, Genesee and Wyoming were at medium levels, and Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany were at low levels.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in recognizing the shift to high transmission, said a return to restrictive public-safety measures wasn't warranted because of the still-lower hospitalization numbers. But he did recommend people take precautions.

Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the Jacobs School, pointed out the entire pandemic has been marked by waves of higher spread, often driven by a new variant, followed by periods when cases and hospitalizations calmed down.

However, he noted, while infections spiked following spring holidays and travel in 2021 and again this year, hospitalizations for serious Covid-19 illness aren't on the same path.

For example, 303 people were hospitalized in Erie County with Covid-19 on April 20, 2021, while just 89 were hospitalized one year later, including many who didn't show symptoms but tested positive for Covid after entering the hospital for another reason.

Similarly, 78 people were in a hospital intensive care unit one year ago and just 11 were in an ICU on Friday, Russo said.

Compared with a year ago, more people today are fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and more people have acquired immunity through an infection, particularly from the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Russo said.

That's why Russo believes Western New York should see a similar trend, as in previous years, of warmer weather sending more activity outside and leading to fewer cases of Covid-19.

"I'm hoping to turn the corner on this, and we'll just have to see. I mean, this virus has thrown us a curveball or two," Russo said.

As to why upstate New York is seeing more spread than parts of the Midwest and Upper Plains, which see similar levels of hibernation during the winter and spring, Russo and Nielsen couldn't say for sure.

"I think people got very casual about the risk," Nielsen said.

Behavior drives community spread, of course, and people here and across upstate largely have thrown caution to the wind in recent months, though this area likely isn't any more pandemic-fatigued than other parts of the country.

Other factors may be the presence of Omicron subvariants, which spread even easier than the variant itself and have been detected in Central and Western New York, and vaccination rates, the doctors said.

Kara Kane, a spokeswoman for the Erie County Health Department, said she couldn't comment on the upstate numbers, deferring to her counterparts at the state Health Department.

"It is still too early to comment on the trends," Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesman for the state DOH, said in an email Sunday.

While Hammond declined to say whether Gov. Kathy Hochul would consider safety mandates to address the rising Covid-19 levels upstate, Russo and Nielsen said urging personal responsibility is a more productive approach to take for now.

"I really don't think the sky is falling," Russo said. "But I think the message out there is we got a lot of Covid in our community. If you go to public venues, without a mask, or if you have gatherings in your house without masks, you have a good chance of getting infected."

