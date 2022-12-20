Concept of Kensington tunnel with green space on above-ground deck advances

Plans for the Kensington Expressway took an important step forward Tuesday.

As expected, the concept of transforming Route 33 into a six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets, with public green space on the above-ground deck, advanced for further study with the conclusion of the first phase of a federally required environmental review.

State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez was at the Buffalo Museum of Science Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

“The Kensington Expressway Project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to correct an egregious planning failure of the past and give the residents of East Buffalo the connection to one another and to greenspace they have been deprived of for far too long,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“This Scoping Report is a product of the ongoing partnership that exists between the state and the community as we undertake this important project and work to reconnect these divided neighborhoods, creating a stronger Buffalo for all,” she said.

Tuesday's release of the scoping report comes almost one year since Hochul committed up to $1 billion to remove a portion of the highway that has divided a Black neighborhood. The plan's goals include reconnecting the severed neighborhoods on the tunnel deck along where a portion of the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Humboldt Parkway once ran, and providing greenspace, cleaner air and less noise from motor vehicles.

The 4,500-foot-long tunnel, spanning nearly a mile, would reach Martin Luther King Jr. Park but falls far short of Delaware Park where the parkway once extended. Trying to do so, officials have said, would cost possibly billions more and take years of additional studies due to engineering and environmental challenges.

Hochul, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and the Restore our Community Coalition have indicated they want the long-discussed project to move ahead without delay, holding out hope one or more phases could follow in the future.

"It's great news and more than we hoped for at the beginning, when we thought the tunnel would only extend north to East Ferry," said Richard Cummings, a member of Restore Our Community Coalition. "Each step we make closer to Delaware Park is a step closer to the ideal way we'd like to see it."

Today’s announcement allows the State Department of Transportation to begin a new phase of environmental assessments and to start a preliminary design process. Enhancements to local roadways within the reconnected neighborhoods will also be studied.

Whether the greenspace above the tunnel would include rows of trees, as the parkway historically had, and gardens remains to be decided. What would be done for ventilation for the tunnel and a potential air treatment system to treat tunnel exhaust are also still to be determined.

The tunnel would replace existing bridges at East Ferry Street, East Utica Street, Northampton Street, and Dodge Street. The Best Street bridge would also be replaced.

Hochul has said she hopes the review process will be completed in 2024, with construction to begin later in the year.