Computer crash has Buffalo Police Department 'operating like we did 25 years ago'

The Buffalo Police Department's computer network went down Friday evening and has not worked since, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday.

Police officers cannot make police reports into the system and must fill out all paperwork by hand. The department's email system is also down.

The 911 system, however, is not affected. Police radios, city surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras are all working, Gramaglia said.

"We're operating like we did 25 years ago," Gramaglia said.

A hardware failure – not a hacker – caused the system to breakdown, he said.

The city brought in the FBI cybersecurity specialists and a third-party consultant to determine whether the system had been hacked.

In recent years, the Buffalo school system and Erie County Medical Center were victims of hackers, with their computer systems shut down for days.

While police are having to do their paperwork the old fashioned way, Gramaglia said, police services are all functioning normally.

“The public should rest assured of that,” he said.

Gramaglia said he doesn’t yet know when the system will be back up.

“We’ve been all over it all weekend,” he said.